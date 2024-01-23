Catholic World News

Church send tiny delegation to DR Congo president’s inauguration

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: After questioning the legitimacy of Félix Tshisekedi’s reelection as president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the National Episcopal Conference of the Congo (CENCO) sent its second assistant general secretary as its official representative at the inaugural ceremony.

Only three of the nation’s 81 bishops were in attendance.

The Central African nation of 112 million (map) is 95% Christian (52% Catholic), with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2023.

