Thousands march for life in Los Angeles, San Francisco

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishops José Gomez and Salvatore Cordileone took part in separate pro-life marches in Los Angeles and San Francisco on January 20.

“We cannot say we are pro-life unless we embrace the entire plan of God, which means embracing his plan for marriage,” Archbishop Cordileone preached at the Mass for the Walk for Life West Coast. “If common sense were not enough, we have more than 50 years of consistent social-science research that shows us that so many of the social ills we are experiencing today — rampant poverty, homelessness, gun violence, incarceration, you name it — is because of family fragmentation and, in particular, fatherlessness. That is the root of the problem, which means marriage, as God designed it, is the root of the solution.”

