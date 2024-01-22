Catholic World News

10,000 children reported killed in Gaza fighting

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: More than 10,000 children have been killed during the weeks of warfare in Gaza, reports Father Ibrahim Faltas, the vicar of the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land.

Father Faltas says that about 30,000 people have died in the fighting, 60,000 have been wounded, and 40,000 children are now orphans.

The Franciscan priest decried the silence of international leaders in the face of the bloodshed, and pleaded for a worldwide effort to promote a ceasefire and the eventual implementation of a two-state solution.

