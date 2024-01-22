Catholic World News

Pope thanks Italian winemakers for support

January 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a private audience on January 22, Pope Francis thanked an Italian winemakers’ group, Vinitaly, for promoting the “economy of Francis.”

The Pope remarked: “Respect, steadfastness, the capacity to prune to make bear fruit: they are valuable messages for the soul, which are well learnt from the rhythms of nature, the vines and work.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!