Biden, on Roe anniversary, redoubles support for abortion

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As American Catholic observed the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children, President Joe Biden issued new administrative measures to broaden access to taxpayer-funded abortions.

The measures include a drive to enforce the Biden administration’s ruling that the Emergency Medical Treatment act requires hospitals to provide abortion in “emergency” cases, even in states where the procedure would be illegal.

On January 22, the anniversary of the Roe decision that struck down restrictions on abortion, the Catholic president said that his administration is “fighting to protect women’s reproductive freedom against Republicans’ dangerous, extreme, and out-of-touch agenda.”

