Christ involves us in the work of salvation, Pope tells pilgrims

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his January 21 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Mark 1:14-20, the Gospel reading of the day.

“The Lord loves to involve us in His work of salvation, He wants us to be active with Him, He wants us to be responsible and protagonists,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

He continued, “Let us ask ourselves then: do I pause every now and then to remember the joy that grew in me and around me when I welcomed the calling to know and bear witness to Jesus? And when I pray, do I thank the Lord for having called me to make others happy? Finally, do I wish to make someone savor, through my testimony and my joy, to make them savor how beautiful it is to love Jesus?”

“May the Virgin Mary help us to taste the joy of the Gospel,” he concluded.

