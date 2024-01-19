Catholic World News

Indonesian bishop shifts Ash Wednesday service to avoid conflict with election

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng, Indonesia, has announced that Ash Wednesday services will be postponed by a day to avoid a conflict with the country’s presidential elections.

Voting for the Indonesian presidency will take place on Wednesday, February 14. In the Ruteng diocese the imposition of ashes will be scheduled for Thursday, February 15. Bishop Hormat encouraged the faithful “to participate actively, appropriately and according to their conscience in the elections by exercising their right to vote in a free and responsible manner and to choose leaders committed to the common good.”

