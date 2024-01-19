Catholic World News

Vatican conference focuses on informed consent in medical research

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life, together with the World Medical Association and the American Medical Association, is sponsoring a conference in Rome this week on medical research in impoverished societies.

The primary focus of the conference is on informed consent. In a message to participant, Pope Francis remarked that “we are witnessing many injustices that push poor countries into a disadvantaged position,” as wealthier societies dictate the terms of medical services.

