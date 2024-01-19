Catholic World News

Kazakh president meets with Pope

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 19 with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the talks had centered on “mutual collaboration in the sphere of inter-religious dialogue.”

Religious communities in the primarily Islamic nation are tightly monitored under the terms of a 2011 law. But the US Commission on International Religious Freedom reports that conditions “are moving in a positive direction as the government has made a concerted effort to improve its record.”

