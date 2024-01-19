Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of court decision on transgender bathrooms

January 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal of a lower court decision on transgender bathrooms.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville (IN) had a policy that boys should use boys’ bathrooms, and girls should use girls’ bathrooms. The parents of a middle school girl who now describes herself as a boy filed suit. Siding with the parents, the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the school district violated the girl’s constitutional rights by not permitting her to use the boys’ bathroom.

The school district appealed to the Supreme Court; by not hearing the appeal, the Supreme Court has let the lower court decision stand.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!