Law firm releases Religious Freedom Index 2023

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Becket Law, a public interest law firm that defends religious liberty, has released its 5th annual Religious Freedom Index.

“In 2023, the Index score rose to 69—its highest score ever—and showed that despite generational differences and ideological divides, America’s commitment to religious liberty remained strong,” according to Becket.

70% of those surveyed support “freedom to practice a religion in daily life without facing discrimination or harm from others”—up from 53% in 2020.

