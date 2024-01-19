Catholic World News

Curator criticizes plan for contemporary stained glass in Notre-Dame restoration in Paris

January 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, the curator emerita of the Met Cloisters argues that “a plan to replace the neo-Gothic glazing in the cathedral’s southern chapels with stained glass by contemporary artists would sacrifice a carefully created harmony of light.”

“Controversy has erupted anew,” said Barbara Drake Boehm. “A petition calling for the abandonment of the plan boasts over 129,000 signatures so far. The Académie has solemnly declared its opposition.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!