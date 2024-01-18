Catholic World News

Spanish university cancels plan for Rupnik chapel project

January 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Francisco de Vitoria University in Spain has announced that it will not move forward with a project for a new chapel featuring artistic works by Father Marko Rupnik,.

The university said that it would “pause” work on a series of icons by the disgraced ex-Jesuit “in light of published information” about his sex-abuse offenses.

