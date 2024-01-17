Catholic World News

Arson attacks on churches rising in Canada

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Since May 2021, 33 churches in Canada have been destroyed by fire, and in 24 of those cases authorities have concluded that the fire was set. Some other cases are still being investigated.

Arson attacks on Canadian churches surged in 2021 after reports that mass graves had been found on the former sites of “residential schools” administered by Christian institutions for the children of native tribes. No evidence of those mass graves has been produced.

