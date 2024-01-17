Catholic World News

Congress finds China withheld information on Covid virus

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese researchers had identified the Covid virus in late 2019, even while Chinese officials were describing a disease “of unknown cause,” according to Congressional testimony obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

A Chinese lab had isolated and mapped the coronavirus by December 2019, but did not disclose their findings to researchers from other nations. The withholding of evidence raises questions about the reliability of other information supplied by Chinese researchers about the origin of the virus.

