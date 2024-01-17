Catholic World News

Persecution of Christians growing worldwide, report shows

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Among the world’s Christians, one in seven faces the prospect of persecution—up from one in nine just last year, according to a new report.

The annual report from Open Doors concludes that 365 million Christians worldwide suffer because of their faith. The report notes that political instability in sub-Saharan Africa, combined with Islamic extremism, have increased the dangers of being Christian.

The report puts North Korea at the top of the list of countries that oppress Christians, followed by Somalia, Libya, Eritrea, Yemen, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

