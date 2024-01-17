Catholic World News

Catholic philosophers critique Fiducia Supplicans

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic natural-law philosophers John Finnis (Oxford) and Robert George (Princeton)—joined by Father Peter Ryan, SJ, the US bishops’ former executive director of the Secretariat of Doctrine and Canonical Affairs—have written a critique of Fiducia Supplicans and the subsequent Vatican clarification.

“We urge that bishops and priests should not authorize or provide the blessings at issue: the circumstances in which they will avoid doing grave harm are rare, if not practically non-existent—at least without the set of conditions we will mention,” Finnis, George, and Ryan wrote.

“The truth at stake, which it is a serious responsibility of pastors to communicate, is that sexual acts are gravely immoral unless they express and actualize a committed and exclusive marital union, the kind of union within which new human beings are entitled to be born and raised,” they added. “By commending a practice that, without all the needed conditions, will obscure that truth of faith and reason, the DDF’s pair of documents creates a large new obstacle to fulfilling a pastoral responsibility that is also an imperative of evangelization.”

