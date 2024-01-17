Catholic World News

Vatican approves new cathedral site for Wisconsin diocese

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has approved the Diocese of Madison’s petition to raise St. Bernard Parish, built in 1927, to cathedral status.

The former diocesan cathedral, St. Raphael’s, suffered extensive damage in a 2005 fire. Bishop Donald Hying chose to designate an existing parish as the new cathedral, rather than to rebuild the cathedral on the current site.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

