Australian Catholic University apologizes for underpaying staff

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Australian Catholic University has issued an apology after an audit found it had potentially underpaid staff $3.6 million ($2.36M US dollars) since 2016.

“ACU is committed to wage integrity, in accordance not only with our legal obligations but also with our dedication to upholding the principles of Catholic Social Teaching,” the university said in a statement. The university pledged to pay the unpaid wages, which it attributed to classification errors, “as soon as possible,” with interest.

