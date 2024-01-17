Catholic World News

President Biden touts his administration’s support for religious freedom

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for Religious Freedom Day, President Joe Biden said that “my Administration is working tirelessly to protect and preserve the right to freedom of religion for everyone everywhere ... On this day, we recognize that the work of protecting religious freedom is never finished.”

On the same day, the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty released its first annual report on the state of religious liberty in the United States. In the report, the committee discussed how regulations from the Biden administration threaten religious freedom.

Religious Freedom Day (January 16) commemorates the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s landmark Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.

