Bishops issue report on state of religious liberty in the US

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty has released its first annual report (full text) on the state of religious liberty in the United States.

The 45-page report summarizes religious-freedom developments in 2023, previews likely developments in 2024, and identifies the five top threats to religious liberty:

attacks against houses of worship

the HHS Section 1557 regulation, which mandates that doctors participate in gender transitions

“threats to religious charities serving newcomers”

“suppression of religious speech on marriage and sexual difference”

the EEOC’s Pregnant Workers Fairness Act regulations, which mandate complicity in abortion

