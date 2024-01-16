Catholic World News

Christians in Gaza living in ‘extreme poverty,’ cardinal reports

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, reports that the small Christian community in Gaza is living in “a situation of extreme poverty,” in an uncomfortable situation in which “everyone is expected to take sides.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa, who met with Pope Francis on Monday to discuss the war in Gaza, said that most Christians live in the northern part of Gaza, and the fighting has now moved further south. However, he said, “it remains an area where there is nothing: there are no houses, there is no water, there is no electricity, there is nothing.”

The cardinal said that humanitarian efforts to relieve the suffering of the people in Gaza are being coordinated with the government of Jordan, which is “the only country that is stable from a political as well as a humanitarian point of view.”

