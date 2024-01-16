Catholic World News

Italian Cardinal Sebastiani dead at 92

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sergio Sebastiani, the retired president of the Vatican’s Prefecture for Economic Affairs, died on January 16 in Rome at the age of 92.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1956, the future cardinal spent nearly 40 years in Vatican diplomatic service before being named to head the Prefecture for Economic Affairs in 1997. He held that post his retirement in 2008. He was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope John Paul II in 2001.

With the death of Cardinal Sebastiani there are now 239 members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 132 are eligible to vote in a papal election.

