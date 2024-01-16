Catholic World News

Cameroon bishop revokes decree prohibiting predecessor from celebrating Mass publicly

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Bibi of Buea, Cameroon, has revoked his decree prohibiting his predecessor from celebrating Mass publicly without his permission.

In imposing the prohibition, Bishop Bibi had previously told Bishop Emmanuel Bushu, “I have had to live through the unhappy reality of deep opposition and interference from you.” Bishop Bibi now says that the issues “have been amicably resolved.”

