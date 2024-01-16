Catholic World News

Pope Francis receives former Argentine president

January 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Buenos Aires Times

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Alberto Fernández, Argentina’s president from 2019 to 2023, in a January 15 audience.

“Today I visited our beloved Pope Francis to thank him for all his continued help for Argentina,” said Fernández, who dissents from Catholic teaching on abortion. “I had the joy of being able to listen once again with humility to his valuable reflections on our present world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!