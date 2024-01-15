Catholic World News

Pennsylvania court upholds state regulation of Catholic schools

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Pennsylvania court has upheld the state Department of Human Services’ determination that South Hills Catholic Academy illegally operates a child care center by permitting parents to drop off their children up to 45 minutes before the beginning of the school day or pick them up to 90 minutes after the end of the school day.

The independent Catholic school, which is approved by the Diocese of Pittsburgh but not operated by it, had argued that the state’s regulations violated the First Amendment and the Pennsylvania constitution.

The school “has not explained how the regulations at issue interfere with the facility’s ability to communicate Church teachings,” and has “failed to identify any actual or imminent infringement upon [its] right” to religious freedom, the state court ruled.

