Pope Francis says war is in itself a crime against humanity

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following his January 14 Angelus address, Pope Francis said, “And let us not forget those who suffer the cruelty of war in so many parts of the world, especially in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel.”

“At the beginning of the year, we exchanged wishes of peace, but weapons continue to kill and destroy,” he continued. “Let us pray that those who have power over these conflicts reflect on the fact that war is not the way to resolve them, because it sows death among civilians and destroys cities and infrastructure.”

The Pope added, “In other words, today war is in itself a crime against humanity. Let us not forget this: war is in itself a crime against humanity. Peoples need peace! The world needs peace!”

