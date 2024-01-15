Catholic World News

Papal praise for values promoted by athletics

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 13 audience with members of Athletica Vaticana, Pope Francis praised athletics as “a path of life that may help you to build a more united community and to promote the values of Christian life: loyalty, sacrifice, team spirit, commitment, inclusion, asceticism, redemption.”

Athletica Vaticana began as a community of runners and is now the Vatican City State’s official sports association.

