Papal message for World Day of the Sick: ‘It is not good that man should be alone’

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on the theme of “healing the sick by healing relationships” in his message for the 32nd World Day of the Sick, which will be held on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes.

“Brothers and sisters, the first form of care needed in any illness is compassionate and loving closeness,” the Pope wrote. “To care for the sick thus means above all to care for their relationships, all of them: with God, with others – family members, friends, healthcare workers – with creation and with themselves.”

“Let us look to the icon of the Good Samaritan (cf. Lk 10:25-37), to his ability to slow down and draw near to another person, to the tender love with which he cares for the wounds of a suffering brother,” he added.

