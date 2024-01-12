Catholic World News

Irish Medical Council removes language against deliberate killing of patients

January 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish Medical Council has removed language against the deliberate killing of patients from the new edition of its “Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners.”

The Council, the regulatory body for the nation’s medical profession, did not respond to requests for comment on the reason for the removal of the language.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!