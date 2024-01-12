Catholic World News

Argentine president formally invites Pope Francis to visit native land

January 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Four months after he called Pope Francis an “imbecile,” Argentina’s newly elected president, Javier Millei, has formally invited the Pontiff to visit his native land—the first Argentine leader to do so since 2013.

President Millei expressed hope that a papal visit would “bring fruits of peace and brotherhood to all Argentines, anxious to overcome our divisions and conflicts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

