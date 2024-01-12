Catholic World News

Pope, Anglican primate will send forth 25 pairs of prelates to pray and work together

January 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and Archbishop Justin Welby, the primate of the Church of England, will jointly send forth 25 pairs of Catholic and Anglican bishops who have pledged to pray and work together on a charitable project.

Bishop Brian Farrell, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, told Catholic News Service that the event will take place in Rome on January 25, at the conclusion of the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

