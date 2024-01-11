Catholic World News

Vatican announces renovation of baldacchino in St. Peter’s basilica

January 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has unveiled plans for a year-long project to restore the famous Bernini baldachinno, the canopy over the main altar of St. Peter’s basilica.

The massive structure over the altar, created by Gian Lorenzo Bernini in the early 17th century, is composed of marble, bronze, wood, and gold. The restoration, with an estimated cost of about $770,000, will be financed by the Knights of Columbus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!