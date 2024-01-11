Catholic World News

Myanmar: displaced clerics living among war refugees

January 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: After two years of civil war in Myanmar, many priests and other pastoral workers have moved into refugee camps and even into the forests to care for their displaced flocks.

“The Lord has given me a period of forced travel,” reported Bishop Celso Ba Shwe of Loikaw, who was driven out of his cathedral complex by government troops. In his diocese, located near the center of the current fighting, more than half of the parishes are now abandoned. Priests are bringing the sacraments to refugee camps, celebrating Mass outdoors or in makeshift shelters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!