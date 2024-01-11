Catholic World News

Spanish cardinal: priests must ‘fully apply’ Fiducia Supplicans

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Cobo of Madrid has said that “we are going to fully apply the Pope’s doctrine” in implementing Fiducia Supplicans, and scolded priests who signed a petition asking Pope Francis to retract the declaration.

The cardinal said that those priests “have been seriously admonished,” and “reminded of their oath of fidelity to the Holy Father.”

