French bishops’ conference: bless individuals, not unions

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the French Catholic bishops’ conference have issued a statement encouraging priests to bless people “who humbly ask for God’s help,” but carefully avoided suggesting such blessings for couples.

The permanent council of the French episcopal conference issued its statement on January 10, evidently responding to the earlier statement from nine French bishops who announced that they would not authorize blessings for same-sex couples. The conference statement called for an “unconditional and merciful welcome” of those who seek blessings. But after mentioning the need to provide pastoral care for couples living in irregular unions, the statement refers to blessings for individuals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

