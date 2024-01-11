Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese, Maryland attorney general spar over constitutionality of Child Victims Act

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington, led by Cardinal Wilton Gregory since 2019, has challenged the constitutionality of Maryland’s Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations for abuse lawsuits. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is defending the law’s constitutionality in two court cases.

The territory of the Archdiocese of Washington includes five Maryland counties, in addition to the District of Columbia.

