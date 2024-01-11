Catholic World News

Bishop says climate change affects farms, migrants in Washington state

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Tyson of Yakima (Washington), who took part in a November meeting about the environment with White House officials, said in an interview that “everybody notices things going on in the environment.”

“I think there’s a lot of contention, disagreement in terms of causes,” he continued. “Now, there’s also a certain reluctance to sympathetically and robustly read the scientific data.”

Bishop Tyson also spoke about “the need for us to prayerfully study, to read, to reflect, to find steps that we can take in our local area to depolarize and rehumanize the questions of how we’re working together to care for the Earth.”

