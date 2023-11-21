Catholic World News

Bishops meet with White House officials about environmental concerns

November 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Three US bishops, joined by the head of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, met with three senior White House officials to discuss their concerns about the environment and the climate.

Archbishop John Wester (Santa Fe), Bishop Edward Weisenburger (Tucson), Bishop Joseph Tyson (Yakima, WA), and Sister Carol Zinn met with John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for clean energy innovation and implementation; Ali Zaidi, national climate adviser; and John McCarthy, senior adviser for political engagement.

The bishops called for rules on “methane, carbon pollution from power plants, soot pollution, and emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles,” according to the report.

The bishops were also joined by Lonnie Ellis, a secular Franciscan and a consultant, who together with Archbishop Wester organized the meeting.

