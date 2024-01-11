Catholic World News

Plagiarism claims prove disastrous for priest’s new book

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following allegations of plagiarism, Loyola Press has scrapped a new book by Father Jim Sichko one day after its release.

Born in 1967 and ordained a priest of the Diocese of Lexington (KY) in 1998, Father Sichko has been assigned to “evangelization” since 2016, according to the diocesan directory.

The author of two other books, Father Sichko once said that he lives on Delta Airlines.

