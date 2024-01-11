Plagiarism claims prove disastrous for priest’s new book
January 11, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Following allegations of plagiarism, Loyola Press has scrapped a new book by Father Jim Sichko one day after its release.
Born in 1967 and ordained a priest of the Diocese of Lexington (KY) in 1998, Father Sichko has been assigned to “evangelization” since 2016, according to the diocesan directory.
The author of two other books, Father Sichko once said that he lives on Delta Airlines.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Today 7:53 AM ET USA
I wonder if this could be a case of dishonest ghost writer? This is disastrous for the book, but it's also disastrous for the good name of the Church. His other three books have many positive reviews on Amazon, and now there may be people who will leave the Faith because of this scandal. Can. 285 §1. "Clerics are to refrain completely from all those things which are unbecoming to their state, according to the prescripts of particular law."