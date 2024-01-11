Catholic World News

Wisconsin judge rules McCarrick not competent to stand trial

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Wisconsin judge ruled that Theodore McCarrick, the disgraced former cardinal, is not competent to stand trial because of dementia. McCarrick had been charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old male during a trip to the state in 1977.

Theodore McCarrick was auxiliary bishop of New York (1977-81), bishop of Metuchen, NJ (1981-86), archbishop of Newark (1986-2000), and archbishop of Washington (2000-06). Created a cardinal in 2001, he resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 and was laicized in 2019.

