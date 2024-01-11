Catholic World News

USCCB issues 2nd statement in support of Pope’s renewed condemnation of surrogacy

January 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has issued a second statement in support of Pope Francis’s renewed condemnation of surrogacy in his “state of the world” address.

The first statement was issued by Chieko Noguchi, the USCCB’s executive director of public affairs; the second, by Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (MN), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth.

Catholic teaching against surrogacy is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008), two documents of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!