Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes renewed papal condemnation of surrogacy

January 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) welcomed Pope Francis’s renewed condemnation of surrogacy in his “state of the world” address.

“As Pope Francis stated, with surrogacy, an unborn child is turned into ‘an object of trafficking’ because it exploits the birth mother’s material needs and makes the child the product of a commercial contract,” said Chieko Noguchi, the USCCB’s executive director of public affairs.

“This is why the Catholic Church teaches that the practice of surrogacy is not morally permissible,” she continued. “Instead, we should pray for, and work towards, a world that upholds the profound dignity of every person, at every stage and in every circumstance of life.”

Catholic teaching against surrogacy is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008), two documents of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!