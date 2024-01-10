Catholic World News

Pope encourages Marxist-Christian dialogue

January 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 10 with members of the Transversal Dialogue Project, a group dedicated to seeking collaboration between Marxists and Christians.

Saluting their “very fine program,” the Pope encouraged them: “Don’t back off, don’t give up, and don’t stop dreaming of a better world.”

In his remarks the Pope said that some 20th-century ideologies “discarded and killed those who were most vulnerable.” In that context he mentioned Nazism, but not Communism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!