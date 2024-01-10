Catholic World News

New leader recognized for Syro-Malabar Catholic Church

January 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The synod of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has elected Bishop Raphael Thattil to become the new Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly. His election has been confirmed by Pope Francis.

As Major Archbishop the Indian prelate will preside over a self-governing Catholic Church that has been torn by bitter dissent over new liturgical rules. The crisis has been centered in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, where rebellious clergy prompted an intervention by the Vatican. While he confirmed the election of Major Archbishop Thattil to head that archdiocese, Pope Francis also announced that Bishop Bosco Puthur will remain in place as apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly until further notice.

The new leader of the Syro-Malabar Church was born in 1956 and ordained to the priesthood in 1980. He was named an auxiliary bishop of Trichur in 2010, and has been serving as Bishop of Shamshabad since 2017. In confirming his election Pope Francis offered a prayer that “the Holy Spirit foster the unity, fidelity, and mission of the Syro-Malabar Church, so that it may grow and flourish under your paternal guidance.”

