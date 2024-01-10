Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader thanks Pope, Vatican for helping secure release of POWs

January 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, expressed “gratitude to Pope Francis, Vatican diplomacy, and all international institutions” involved in helping secure the release of over 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The POWs were released as part of the largest prisoner exchange since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago. Reuters reported that the Russian government attributed the release to mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!