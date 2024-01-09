Catholic World News

Court tosses Notre Dame’s defamation suit against student newspaper

January 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Indiana judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit that a Notre Dame professor brought against a student newspaper that reported on her promotion of abortion.

Judge Steven David found that “the alleged defamatory statements were true, within the meaning of the law, not made with actual malice, did not contain a defamatory inference, and there were no damages that were causally linked to the Irish Rover articles.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

