Catholic World News

Over 2 million Filipinos take part in annual Black Nazarene procession

January 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Over 2 million Catholics in Manila took part in the annual January 9 procession in honor of the Black Nazarene, the Associated Press reported.

The Black Nazarene, a statue of Christ, was carved in Mexico and arrived in the Philippines in 1606; it is enshrined in Manila’s Quiapo Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!