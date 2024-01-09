Catholic World News

French region’s bishops instruct priests to refrain from blessing homosexual couples

January 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the nine dioceses of the ecclesiastical province of Rennes (map) have asked their priests to refrain from blessing same-sex couples.

Archbishop Pierre d’Ornellas of Rennes was appointed to his see by Pope Benedict; five of the other signatories were appointed by Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

