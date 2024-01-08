Catholic World News

Vatican doctrinal official recommends marriage for priests

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has suggested that the Church should “seriously think about” the possibility of allowing marriage for priests.

The archbishop said: “This is probably the first time I’m saying it publicly and it will sound heretical to some people.”

Clerical celibacy is not a requirement of Catholic doctrine, but a longstanding tradition of the Roman Church. Eastern churches—including those in union with Rome—allow married men to become priests, but do not allow ordained priests to enter into marriage.

